Residents are being asked for their views on a Talybont Flood Alleviation Scheme.
The scheme is being developed in response to a fluvial flood event that occurred in the Talybont area from 8 June to 9 June 2012, where a month’s worth of rainfall fell within 24 hours.
Flood depths of up to 1.5m were recorded and this caused damage to up to 27 residential properties. This was estimated to be a severe event with a return period of 1 in 200 years (0.5% AEP event). Annual Exceedance Probability (AEP) refers to the probability of a flood event occurring in any year.
In October 2020, the National Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management (FCERM) Strategy in Wales was produced and sets out the framework, aims and objectives for flood and coastal erosion management work in Wales. Based on the aims and objectives set out in the FCERM, a scheme is being developed for the area of Talybont to reduce flood risk to the community.
Natural Resources Wales’s communities at risk register (CaRR) ranks communities across Wales, based on their flood risk, informed by a high level, national scale and model prediction were used to understand the flood risk of Talybont.
The flood risk is measured in the probability of a flood event in 2 and 100 years.
A two-year flood event represents a relatively frequent and lower-intensity flooding scenario compared to events with longer recurrence intervals, such as a 100-year flood.
In a two-year flood event, it refers to a flood that has a 50 per cent probability of occurring in any given year and is based on historical data and does not mean the flood happens once every two years.
This type of event is often used in planning to assess risks to property and infrastructure in areas prone to flooding.
Cllr Keith Henson, Cabinet Member for Highways, Environmental Services and Carbon Management said: “According to data, there are 15 residential properties and one non-residential property at risk during the 2-year flood event rising to 34 residential and three non-residential during the 100-year event, which could increase to 36 residential and three non-residential properties when climate change is considered. Make sure to have your say in this consultation period”.
The consultation includes four options, which will either see flood storage areas upstream from the village or the creation of a flood relief channel.
The preferred option would see the creation of six flood storage areas located on areas of low-lying land next to the rivers, three on the Afon Leri and three on the Afon Ceulan
The consultation will close on Sunday 16 February. A public engagement event will take place during the week commencing on 10 February in Talybont from 3pm until 7pm.
Consultation materials will be in display and staff will be available to answer questions from residents.
Residents can also ask for a paper copy from your local Library or Leisure Centre, by calling 01545 570881 or emailing [email protected].