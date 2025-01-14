Wales’ housing crisis is ‘getting worse’, the Senedd has heard, as members debated calls to enshrine a right to adequate housing into Welsh law.
Siân Gwenllian MS warned that “the picture is bleak”, with “homelessness is at its highest level ever in Wales.”
“The number of people living in temporary, unsuitable accommodation has increased by 18 per cent this year,” she said, with “six out of every 1,000 children living in temporary accommodation.”
The Plaid Cymru politician told the Senedd the level of social housing has almost halved during the past 40 years, with Welsh housing stock among the oldest in Europe.
Ms Gwenllian warned too many second homes and temporary holiday lets in parts of the country are adding to the problem by shrinking the housing stock available to local people.
The shadow housing secretary, who represents Arfon, said: “The situation has reached such a state of crisis that legislation is needed to drive the change that isn’t currently happening.”
Outlining her proposal, she told the Senedd that establishing a legal right to housing – rather than a policy aim – would place a requirement on ministers.
She criticised the Welsh Government’s “weak” white paper on adequate housing, including fair rents and affordability, warning the policy proposals are insufficient.
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS Mabon ap Gwynfor said: “A legal right to adequate housing wouldn’t be an overnight fix but it would be a transformative step and set a framework for long-term sustainable housing policies.”
Wales’ housing secretary Jayne Bryant told the Senedd that ensuring everyone has a decent, affordable and safe place to call home is a key ambition for the Welsh Government.
She told the Senedd: “The principle… is one we wholeheartedly support,” but she stopped short of backing the motion amid concerns about administrative and legal challenges.