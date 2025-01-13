South Snowdonia Search and Rescue Team is encouraging people to take part in an event to raise money for the vital service.
A lake race will take place on 13 April, with an eight mile race for adults and one mile for children.
A spokesperson for the team said: “Running is a great way to get in shape, feel good and easy to get into! No expensive equipment needed or gym membership.
Why not challenge yourself this year and enter our eight mile mixed terrain race that is taking place on Sunday, the 13th of April?
“You never know what you can achieve unless you try! Looking forward to seeing you there!”