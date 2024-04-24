A CONSULTATION on the planned closure of a Bow Street care home has been launched by the county council.
Ceredigion County Council wants to close Tregerddan care home and move the residents and staff into Hafan y Waun on Waunfawr after the council bought that home for £1.1 million in November.
The council says the aim of the consultation is to 'explore the views of residents and their families, staff, and the wider community on the future of Tregerddan Care Home in Bow Street, and the opportunity to transfer the care provision to Hafan y Waun Care Home in Aberystwyth'.
A Council spokesperson said: “The council recognise the commitment and quality of the care staff at Cartref Tregerddan and further acknowledge the wealth of support provided by the Friends of Tregerddan organisation.
"We sincerely hope that this collaboration will be retained as part of the plans going forward.
"Residents’ wellbeing is especially important and so we encourage those who want to have their say, to share their views in good time before the closing date.”
The proposal to close the care home were raised during budget discussions earlier this year.
Cllr Alun Williams told Ceredigion cabinet members in March: "Tregerddan is around half a century old and unfortunately it no longer meets Care Inspectorate Wales standards for room sizes and many other things.
“Like all homes of this age it does require significant investment to bring it up to modern standards.
“The challenge is being able to fully utilise Hafan y Waun without stretching our available staffing resources beyond their capacity.”
Cllr Williams said the move would lead to a “very considerable upgrade in the quality of accommodation and facilities for a significant cohort of our care home residents in the county.”
Bow Street councillor, Paul Hinge, told the same meeting: “This is the third time that Tregerddan has been openly threatened with closure since 1985.
“This is a home that is aging and has had its capacity incrementally lowered by legislation.
“However the home is an integral part of the community of Bow Street and has a long standing, vibrant support group.
“It is a home from home for residents.
“It’s important that if this goes ahead the home is repurposed for the community and not left to rot.”