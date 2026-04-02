Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has launched a consultation on designs for a scheme to reduce tidal flood risk to approximately 90 properties in Cardigan.
Consultation for the Cardigan Tidal Flood Risk Management Scheme opened on Tuesday 7 April and gives local people the chance to review plans and share their views before NRW applies for planning permission. The consultation period will close on Monday 18 May 2026.
Tidal flooding has caused significant disruption in parts of the town in the past, with high tides pushing water onto roads, into homes and local businesses.
With sea levels rising and climate change increasing the likelihood of larger tidal events, the north bank of the Afon Teifi faces growing risk.
Around 90 homes and businesses in this area are especially vulnerable, and without action, flooding is expected to become more frequent and more severe in the years ahead.
To help reduce this risk, NRW is proposing to build a new flood wall along the river to protect the town over the long term. The design would strengthen the riverbank and add new public spaces along the Strand, as well as create new areas of intertidal habitat where the wall is set back.
Part of the new tidal flood wall would be built in the Gloster Row car park, which means the slipway access into the river would be permanently closed.
Project Manager Bethan Hill, of NRW, said: "We know how important reducing the risk of tidal flooding is to the people of Cardigan. Tidal floods can cause real worry, damage and disruption, and we want to minimise the risk of this for the future.
“We hope that residents, businesses, river users and community groups will use this opportunity to share their views and help guide the future design of this important flood risk management scheme for the town.
"This pre-planning consultation gives the public a chance to look at the proposed designs, ask questions and tell NRW what matters most to them."
People can take part in the consultation in several ways:
All the plans, drawings and documents are available digitally on a dedicated consultation webpage. People can read the information, look at design drawings, and complete an online survey. https://bit.ly/CardiganTidalFloodRiskManagementScheme
Printed copies of the documents are available at Cardigan Library for anyone who would prefer to look at the plans in person.
A public drop-in session will be held on Wednesday 13 May 2026, 1-7pm, at Tower Room, Cardigan Castle, where people can talk directly with the project team, ask questions and give feedback using comment cards.
The consultation closes on Monday, 18 May 2026. After that, NRW will write a report summarising how public feedback has been considered in the design of the scheme before submitting a full planning application to the local planning authority.
Speaking on the plans in 2025, NRW said that subject to successfully obtaining funding and all the necessary permissions, construction could start later in 2026.
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