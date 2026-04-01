Three days of healthy lunches have been provided for NHS staff at Cardigan Integrated Care Centre (CICC).
The lunches were organised by Ffynnon Community Resilience as part of Eat Well at Work week, which saw a range of local food providers serving a healthy meal each day in a bid to explore ways to offer healthy food options on site for NHS staff.
Cleo Williams, Ffynnon Community Food Officer, said: “One of Ffynnon’s core aims is to support a thriving local food system and improve access to healthy food. This initiative directly supported seven local businesses, and ingredients were sourced from many more local growers and food businesses.
“We were very glad to have the students from Coleg Ceredigion take part and they brought a fantastic spread!
“It is so important to support young people being part of our local food systems.”
Liam Williams, NHS Senior Public Health Practitioner, said: “The Eat Well at Work Week is an exciting step forward in creating an environment that actively supports the health and wellbeing of our workforce.
“It represents a meaningful cultural shift, one that moves us towards a workplace where the healthy choice becomes the easy, everyday choice.
“There is strong evidence that healthcare workers who practise healthy behaviours themselves are significantly more likely to encourage and counsel their patients on those behaviours. By improving staff access to healthier choices at work, we are not only supporting their wellbeing, we are helping create a ripple effect, enabling healthier behaviours within the wider communities we serve.”
The Eat Well at Work project will collate feedback from staff and producers and examine different options for a regular healthy food provision at the CICC site.
The event was funded by the Catalysts for Care Social Enterprise Ceredigion through Ceredigion Association for Voluntary Organisations (CAVO).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.