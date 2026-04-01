A National Theatre performance of ‘All My Sons’ will be screened at Cardigan’s Mwldan from Thursday, 16 April.
This recording of a live performance stars Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad) and Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Hard Truths) in a five-star, triumphantly acclaimed new production of the Arthur Miller play.
When wartime delivers profits for Joe, it comes at a price when his partner is charged with criminal manufacturing deals, and his eldest son goes missing in action. Will peacetime bring peace of mind, or will he be confronted by the consequence of his actions? Filmed live from the West End, Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You), Tom Glynn-Carney (House of the Dragon), and Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake) also feature.
See the play on 16 April and 23 April (7pm), 25 April and 30 April (2pm), 30 April (2pm), and 7 and 14 May (7pm).
On Sunday, 12 April (6.45pm), Theatr Mwldan Film Society screen the thoughtful coming of age drama, ‘My Father’s Shadow’.
In Lagos in 1993, a city is gripped by the chaos of a national election crisis and one man attempts to mend a fractured family.
This semi-autobiographical story navigates the political unrest of the city, where every mile home is full of danger.
My Father’s Shadow had its world premiere at the Un Certain Regard section of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in 2025, where it won the Special Mention for the Caméra d'Or.
Step back in time at Mwldan on Saturday, 18 April at 2pm with historian Glen Johnson, who presents a guide to Cardigan as it was in the Victorian era.
This history talk with a difference guides visitors around Cardigan, exploring sights and providing information most history books don’t tell you!
Illustrated with a large number of rarely seen Victorian images and garnished with Glen’s own brand of humour, this should be a fascinating journey.
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