“And the other thing is this: whilst PBS is not a political organisation – we enjoy cross-party political support and none - it would be unmindful not to mention the result of the Caerphilly by election earlier today where Labour received a catastrophic and for them, shocking and unusual result. Should this be replicated across Wales at next May’s Senedd elections, they could end up with no seats. More particularly, the First Minister who has announced her intention to stand for the new seat of Ceredigion Preseli, may not win a seat. I would suggest that public feeling is so strong, that any decisions taken around stroke services at Bronglais Hospital could be pivotal to her possible re-election.”