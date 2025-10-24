Gwynedd Council are looking at their controversial Council Tax Premium exemptions and say a policy will be drawn up after consideration has been given to the various situations.
The announcement comes after a group of councillors representing wards on the Llŷn and Eifionydd joined forces to ask the council to look into the issue as a matter of urgency.
Twelve Llŷn and Eifionydd county councillors released a statement calling on Gwynedd Council to introduce exceptions to the council tax premium for short-term holiday lets after some locals received bills for £20,000.
Cllrs Stephen Churchman (Garndolbenmaen), Anwen Davies (Efailnewydd and Buan), John Brynmor Hughes (Abersoch and Llanengan), Gareth Tudor Jones (Morfa Nefyn and Thudweiliog), Gwilym Jones (Porthmadog West), Richard Glyn Roberts (Abererch), Angela Russell (Lanbedrog and Mynytho), Rhys Tudur (Lanystumdwy),
Hefin Underwood (South Pwllheli), Gareth Williams (Pen Draw Llŷn), Gruffydd Williams (Nefyn) and Siân Williams (Criccieth) have come together for the statement, which reads: “We undersigned call on the cabinet of Cyngor Gwynedd to give serious consideration to the nefarious effects of the premium on local people who let self-catering accommodation in Gwynedd and to introduce, as a matter of urgency, a policy to mitigate these effects.
“In accordance with Welsh Government's guidelines on council tax on empty houses and second homes (March 2023), for the sake of fairness and transparency the authority should introduce a policy to allow a reduction in council tax liability in relation to the premium in the case of short-term accommodation which is not subject to a planning condition that restricts its use as an ordinary dwelling and which fails to reach the 182 day letting threshold.
“Specifically, we call for an exceptions policy in the case of property used as self-catering accommodation, which has a long history of being used for that purpose and is within the curtilage of the owner's dwelling, is part of the owner's dwelling or is attached to the owner's dwelling.
“Over the last few months, a number of local people in Llŷn and Eifionydd who let a converted outbuilding or part of a house on a small scale, have received a council tax bill for enormous sums of £10,000 and £20,000. This injustice must end.”
A Gwynedd Council spokesperson said: “The Valuation Office, which is an agency of HM Revenue and Customs Authority, decides what taxes are due on property, not county councils. Cyngor Gwynedd – like all other local governments – acts in accordance with the information we receive.
“We are currently looking at the situation in relation to Council Tax Premium exemptions and a policy will be drawn up after consideration is given to the various situations.
“The Welsh Government established the right to levy a Council Tax Premium to try to assist Local Authorities to better manage the use of homes such as second homes and holiday accommodation. The premium regulations do not distinguish who is the property owner.
“Taxpayers who are struggling to pay their tax bill can contact Gwynedd Council's Finance Department to discuss their individual situation.”
