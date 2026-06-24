At a meeting of the Eryri National Park Authority’s Planning and Access committee on this morning (Wednesday, 24 June), an application for the development of a hydro-electric scheme on the Afon Cynfal near Llan Ffestiniog was approved.
The application has caused controversy with campaigners against it arguing that it will damage one of the National Park’s most iconic waterfalls.
Environmental campaigners in Eryri (Snowdonia) warned last week, ahead of today’s meeting, that this was the last chance to save Rhaeadr y Cwm, above Llan Ffestiniog.
They say the hydro power scheme would see, at times, nearly 70 per cent of the water diverted out of the waterfall into a plastic pipe and, if given the go-ahead, will significantly affect the very things that make a waterfall a waterfall – the sight, sound and sensation of a torrent of rushing water.
An Eryri National Park Authority spokesperson said earlier today: “The decision comes after two years of thorough and careful consultation, discussions and considerations.
“Through the application of specific and stringent conditions to the permission, the Planning and Access Committee resolved to approve the application.”
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