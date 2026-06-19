Two former Ceredigion schools, one of which was used as a Covid vaccination centre during the pandemic, have been put up for sale with a price tag of £600,000 for the two.
Last July, Ceredigion County Council’s Cabinet backed the sales in principle of the former Tregaron and Trewen primary schools, the latter used as a Covid vaccine centre during the pandemic.
On the Tregaron school – which closed back in 2014 – members were told: “The current condition of the building is poor, and it will require significant maintenance and investment to preserve it in reasonable condition.
“There is potential scope for development by the council, and whilst some high-level plans were developed in 2019, work stopped at that point due to potential phosphate constraints on the Teifi.”
After Cwm-Cou’s Ysgol Trewen was closed in 2019 it was used as a Covid vaccine centre until 2022, since then it has remained vacant.
“The current condition of the building is reasonable, but it will require maintenance and investment within the next year to preserve it in reasonable condition,” a report said.
“We have had expressions of interest in the site from individuals for future use and development, and so the purpose of putting the property on the open market is to achieve best value for the education service.”
For both schools, Ceredigion County Council officer’s said in a report that “there is potential scope for development by the council, but the gains would be marginal when set against the possible planning risks and abortive costs, and internal and external resources that would be required to develop the sites.”
Both sites are now listed through commercial property estate agent Cooke & Arkwright.
Ysgol Trewen has been listed with a guide price of £350,000 with Ysgol Gynradd Tregaron valued at £250,000.
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