Plans to demolish the former Sensient food flavours factory in Felinfach by its new owners ahead of a new development at the site has been given the go-ahead.
Arla Food Ingredients applied for the demolition of part of the former Sensient Factory at the site after buying it in 2024.
Back in 2024, question marks hung over the future of the Sensient site after its owners announced plans for restructuring.
The company had announced a ‘portfolio optimization’ plan with fears it would close the Felinfach site as well as an office in Spain.
The under-threat factory was later acquired by Arla Foods Ingredients, which also runs a neighbouring site in Felinfach.
Documents said the buildings “no longer meet current construction, safety and hygiene standards and as part of a long-term investment at the site” and Arla “intend to construct a new production building.”
That project will be the subject of a separate planning application.
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