A convicted paedophile and registered sex offender has been hired by the Vale of Rheidol railway who say he has no contact with children in his current role.
But despite the railway's claim, Cambrian News is aware that Simon Reeves, who was convicted in Scotland of sexually assaulting five children, has driven a toy train meant for kiddies and has been a guard and driver on the main narrow-gauge trains.
The Vale of Rheidol had heavily promoted its Polar Bear Express trains as family entertainment for the festive season.
Reeves who previously worked as a music teacher at primary schools in Scotland was convicted of sexually assaulting five girls.
In 2018 Reeves was convicted of sexually assaulting a young girl after admitting to engaging in sexual activity.
He was placed on the sex offenders register for two years and sentenced to 120 hours of unpaid work.
In 2019 he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting four other girls aged 10 at a school, and was sentenced to 300 hours of unpaid work and placed on the sex offenders register for another two years.
He was also placed on a two-year supervision order barring him from being alone with children.
Published reports say the railway was aware of his past when he was hired.
“We are aware of our employee’s previous history, which relates to a conviction that was spent prior to the start of their employment with us," the railway said.
“Their role at the railway has been assessed thoroughly to ensure it does not place them in situations that could be a cause for concern.
“Throughout their time with us, they have been a diligent and valued member of staff, adhering to all company policies and safeguarding measures.
“They are not involved in the Polar Express event.
“We remain committed to providing a safe and welcoming environment for all our visitors and staff."
A regular user of the railway said they were “horrified” and that the railway “should know better” than to have Reeves working around children, stating that they had seen Reeves driving a car park train ride with children on a one-to-one basis.