Côr Meibion Aberystwyth's most recent performance was at the invitation of the Riley RM Club, a club for the preservation and use of Riley RM cars.
The club held its Welsh Weekend at Aberystwyth and had asked the choir to perform at an evening function at the Marine Hotel.
Led by Alwyn Evans and accompanied by Elenid Thomas, the choir’s repertoire included Myfanwy, Gwyr Harlech, You Raise Me Up, Gwahoddiad, Cwm Rhondda, Anfonaf Angel and You’ll Never Walk Alone.
The appreciative audience’s request for an encore was answered with a stirring rendition of Gweddi Affrica.
In a written note of thanks from the Riley RM Club to the choir, club member John Barlow said: “Your performance was outstanding and was really appreciated by everyone, it was certainly one of the highlights of the weekend and much talked about.”
