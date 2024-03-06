Owner of Happy Days Firewood, Owen Egan wanted to raise funds to help Aber Stars disability football team fund their away tournaments this year.
He decided to sell hats with all proceedings going towards the stars and this has raised an incredible £1,500.
The cheque was presented to them by Owen’s daughter Lucy Egan at their training session as well as a hat gifted to each player. Coaches Mike Price and Eirian Reynolds would like to thank Mr Egan from happy days Firewood for his generosity which will help the stars massively this season.