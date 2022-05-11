Cost-of-living payments to be made by end of May

Residents in Ceredigion can expect a £150 payment to help with rising costs by the end of the May

CEREDIGIOn council has yet to confirm a date for when residents will receive a £150 payment announced by the Welsh Government earlier this year to help ease the cost-of-living crisis but said that it should be completed by the end of the month.

The £150 cost of living payment has already reached 332,710 homes in Wales, with payments starting in many local authorities in April.

In Ceredigion, however, residents are yet to see the cash, and the council told the Cambrian News that there is still no confirmed date for when payments will be made.

The council said it is ‘working as quickly as possible’ to get the payments sent to residents.

Its website says that those who qualify for the payment and pay by Direct Debit can “expect to receive a payment into your bank account by end of May”, while those who don’t will be contacted towards the end of the month.

The £152m scheme is being delivered by local authorities on behalf of the Welsh Government.

The support is being provided to all households in properties in council tax bands A to D, and all households which receive support from the Council Tax Reduction Scheme regardless of their council tax band.

Payments will be made as a single payment directly into people’s bank accounts if the local authority holds that information via direct debit, and where this information is not held, eligible households will need to complete a simple registration form.

The Welsh Government said that local authorities will contact all eligible households to ask for the necessary details.

Rebecca Evans, Minister for Finance and Local Government, said: “This payment is providing much needed relief to Welsh households, helping people cope with increasingly challenging circumstances.

“Rising bills and rising prices will stretch budgets and force people into difficult decisions.

“This £150 payment is one of the ways in which we are alleviating some of that pressure.

“Welsh councils have responded quickly to this crisis and I want to thank them for their efforts in getting this scheme up and running.

“We’ll continue to do everything we can to provide support, but many of the key levers for change – most importantly welfare support – like in Westminster.

“The UK Government needs to join us in providing a full crisis response, providing urgent support to people.”

The £150 cost of living payment is part of a wider support package from the Welsh Government worth £380m, which is also providing help including winter fuel payments.

Jane Hutt, Minister for Social Justice, said: “We’ve been working closely with partner organisations to provide targeted support to help people deal with the cost of living crisis.

“I know people will be worried and it’s important for everyone to know that support is available.