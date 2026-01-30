A Machynlleth filmmaker is campaigning to bring a Unitehope Angel to the town, a six-foot concrete and stone statue linked to a global movement for peace and hope.
Filmmaker and photographer Heledd Wyn is hoping to bring an angel to Wales with the idea to place it in the Plas grounds, becoming the next in a chain of 49 statues across the globe.
She got the idea whilst visiting Stockholm last year: “I happened upon this beautiful angel, and it was so impactful and mesmerising and peaceful and inspiring, and I thought, ‘I want everyone in Machynlleth to see it’.
“It would be the first in Wales, and Machynlleth is very good at firsts.
“The movement believes hope is more than optimism, it’s a force for change.
“It’s a symbol of unity, a moment to work together to create a peaceful place.
“Where better than Machynlleth for this, in the Welsh landscape?
“We’re peaceful people fundamentally, the Welsh.”
She pitched the idea to councillors at the January Town Council meeting.
The artist gives the statues away for free, which can be either four or six feet tall.
Helen would then raise the funds herself for the transport and installation costs.
The council agreed to consider her proposal at a future meeting, whilst taking into account the potential need for planning permission, maintenance costs, and public liability.
