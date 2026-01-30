Machynlleth could be the first place in Wales to join a global movement to unite hope.

A Machynlleth filmmaker is campaigning to bring a Unitehope Angel to the town, a six-foot concrete and stone statue linked to a global movement for peace and hope.

The Prosiect Undod Heddwch/ Unitehope Project began in 2005 with Swedish artist Lehna Edwall, who, with a group of friends, created eight statues that were placed in Sweden, Vanuatu, Australia, Russia, Mali, Peru, Canada and the USA, creating a ‘silent chain of hope’ worldwide.

Filmmaker and photographer Heledd Wyn is hoping to bring an angel to Wales with the idea to place it in the Plas grounds, becoming the next in a chain of 49 statues across the globe.

Angels across the world, including Antarctica. (Unitehope Project)

She got the idea whilst visiting Stockholm last year: “I happened upon this beautiful angel, and it was so impactful and mesmerising and peaceful and inspiring, and I thought, ‘I want everyone in Machynlleth to see it’.

“It would be the first in Wales, and Machynlleth is very good at firsts.

“The movement believes hope is more than optimism, it’s a force for change.

“It’s a symbol of unity, a moment to work together to create a peaceful place.

“Where better than Machynlleth for this, in the Welsh landscape?

“We’re peaceful people fundamentally, the Welsh.”

She pitched the idea to councillors at the January Town Council meeting.

The artist gives the statues away for free, which can be either four or six feet tall.

Helen would then raise the funds herself for the transport and installation costs.

The council agreed to consider her proposal at a future meeting, whilst taking into account the potential need for planning permission, maintenance costs, and public liability.

Found out more about the Unitehope Project here - https://www.unitehopeproject.com/