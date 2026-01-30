Tributes have been paid to well-known Aberystwyth man Huw Evans, who has died at the age of 63 following a short illness.
The former groundsman for Aberystwyth University is remembered as “a kind and generous spirit”, a talented performer and musician who was never far away from his beloved banjo, a proficient prop-maker and crew member for the Wardens’ pantomime, and a valued part of AberOpera and Showtime Singers.
Huw leaves behind many heartbroken friends and relatives including daughter Lowri and son Llew. Paying tribute to their dad, the siblings said: “Everyone who knew him knew how lovely he was. Always quick with a joke, he’d brighten the lives of everyone he met.
“Some knew him as ‘Good Evans’, some as ‘Huw Banjo’. We were lucky enough to know him as Dad.
“We will miss him more than words can say. His memory will live on through everything we do.
“Cysga’n dawel Dad.”
Huw died during the run of the Wardens’ pantomime, ‘Robin Hood’, for which he had made many props.
The Wardens said: “Huw’s absence was already being felt before his passing, and news of his loss only deepened that feeling for everyone involved in this year’s pantomime and across our wider theatre family. He was not only a valued member of the company, but a kind and generous spirit who always found and sought out the good in everyone, giving so much to those around him both on and off the stage.”
The play-out music for the remaining ‘Robin Hood’ performances was changed to The Beatles’ ‘With a Little Help from My Friends’ and, following the show on 23 January, toasts were made in his memory and a lamp lit on Aberystwyth Arts Centre’s stage overnight.
Huw’s funeral will be held at Aberystwyth Crematorium on Friday, 13 February at 12pm, followed by a wake at Aberystwyth Arts Centre.
