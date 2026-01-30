Ceredigion MS and MP Elin Jones and Ben Lake have demanded the treat and transfer model for stroke services at Bronglais Hospital be scrapped ahead of a crunch Hywel Dda University Health Board meeting next month.
Ahead of the Health Board’s meeting on 18 and 19 February to decide on its Clinical Services Plan, Ms Jones and Mr Lake have written to the Health Board to remind board members of key concerns raised in the consultation.
The pair say they are “deeply concerned about how a treat and transfer model would affect patient safety, and cause extensive travel times for patient families.”
They added that the “fact that there is no emergency care at Llanelli also poses a significant risk to patients.”
Elin Jones MS said: “At this point the Health Board seriously needs to ditch the proposed Treat and Transfer model of stroke care for Bronglais.
“There are warning lights throughout the thousands of consultation responses.
“The Health Board needs to pay particular attention to the Stroke Association’s concern that the proposal would see a stroke rehabilitation unit in a hospital in Llanelli without on-site emergency care.
“It’s also clear that the Health Board has omitted to discuss the model’s need for specialist ambulances and staff to transfer stroke victims to Llanelli.
“This would be a considerable additional staffing and vehicle requirement on the NHS.
“The Health Board needs to ditch its current stroke proposals and start to focus on the development of Bronglais as a rural stroke hub for mid and west Wales.”
Ben Lake MP said: “The risks with transferring, and the lack of discussion around resources and services available to do this safely is enough of a reason for the Health Board to reject this model of care.
“In addition, with the lack of travel options we have in rural west Wales, patients with families and friends who cannot drive would face being left without the valuable support to feed and aid rehabilitation, which is key to stroke patient recovery.”
