Council apology and £250 costs

GWYNEDD Council has paid £125 each to two women after failing to handle their complaints about a noisy neighbour efficiently.

Gwynedd Council has apologised to the women from Bala after their complaints were upheld by the Public Services Ombudsman.

A woman identified only as Mrs P who owned a property in the town complained about anti-social behaviour by a Mr A who occupied premises next door.

Mr A’s tenancy had been arranged through the council’s private leasing scheme and both Mrs P and her tenant, Ms B, provided evidence of his behaviour over eight months, but according to the Ombudsman the authority’s responses were “sporadic and inconsistent”.

In his report he said that not only were the responses inadequate but the council had failed to set out the position of the various departments involved.

“This may have clarified the need for Ms B to provide new evidence in order for the council to renew investigations into a potential statutory nuisance,” he said.