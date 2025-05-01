Gwynedd Council’s Housing Action Plan has helped thousands of people into new homes, the authority says.
The purpose of the plan is to provide affordable, quality homes for Gwynedd residents to tackle a housing shortage.
Since its launch in 2021, almost 9,000 people have seen the plan’s positive impact on their housing situation, through tenancies, loans, grants and advice, and 800 units have been built, developed or brought back into use with almost £70 million invested – including £10.5 million from the Council Tax Premium.
Among the 33 projects is the Tŷ Gwynedd housing development programme, providing 90 affordable, adaptable, sustainable and energy-efficient homes throughout the county, with work having started on site in Llanberis and Bangor, planning permission having been received in Morfa Nefyn and work underway in Mynytho and Llanystumdwy.
Work is also ongoing to develop supported accommodation for people experiencing homelessness, with several developments now completed. This project aims to develop over 83 purpose-built units to support those in need.
Another part of the plan aims to bring empty houses back into use, and the council say 259 empty houses are now homes for local people because of grants and support from the empty houses team, including 97 houses where their owners have received grants to renovate the house to an acceptable standard of living.
The council also supports housing associations to build social housing using the Welsh Government's Social Housing Grant scheme. To date, over 350 social homes have been built, with a further 361 in the pipeline. With over 4,300 people still on the waiting list for social housing in Gwynedd, these new houses will ensure that more people can have access to high quality affordable homes.
Cllr Paul Rowlinson, Housing and Property Cabinet Member, said: “The right to a home is a fundamental right, but we continue to face a serious housing crisis here in Gwynedd, as in other counties. As we look forward to the next few years of the Housing Action Plan, our aim remains clear - to ensure that local people can access suitable, affordable and quality housing in their community.
“The plan has been in place for four years now, and we have reached significant milestones. We will continue to work closely with our key partners including the Welsh Government and the housing associations. I would like to thank them for their support throughout the journey, and to everyone who works hard to ensure the success of the projects."
The council’s Housing Action Plan was approved by Cabinet in December 2020 and has been active since April 2021.
To ensure that the people of Gwynedd have a suitable, affordable and high quality home, five objectives have been included in the Plan, namely ensuring no-one is homeless in Gwynedd, increasing opportunities for Gwynedd residents to obtain a tenancy in a social house, helping Gwynedd residents to own a home in their community, to have environmentally friendly housing and for Gwynedd housing has a positive influence on the health and well-being of the county’s residents.