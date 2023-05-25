Marian Parry Hughes, head of Children and Family Support Department at Gwynedd Council said: "Reaching out to local employers to be fostering friendly is one of many things we are doing to support our foster carers in Gwynedd. Maethu Cymru Gwynedd has recently launched the Foster Carers Charter to show how we respect the foster carer role, empower foster carers in day-to-day decision-making and value their vital knowledge of the child as part of our team.”