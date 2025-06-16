A classic, rally and cherished car run will take place from Llanfihangel y Creuddyn this Saturday.
The event, which has become an annual staple from the village, will this year be raising money for the Sandy Bear charity.
Cars welcome to arrive at 2pm on Saturday, 21 June outside Y Ffarmers.
All vehicles are welcome to join the run with a £15 entry fee.
Light refreshment will be provided at the start and a barbecue will be held at the pub following the run between 4.30pm and 7pm.
This will be following by a Classics party from 8.30pm.
DJ Eddy Scissorhands will be providing the music and this year's fancy dress theme is any 'classic' year. Pick any year and dress as something or someone iconic.
Sandy Bear is a not-for-profit charity dedicated to improving and strengthening the emotional health and well-being of young people and their families, who have experienced the death of a loved one.
