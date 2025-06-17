A railway in Gwynedd is the setting for a night to raise money for a children’s hospice charity.
Tywyn Friends of Tŷ Gobaith invite members of the public to a memorable night of scenery, music, fundraising and food.
On Saturday, 28 June they will host the third annual Midsummer Steam & BBQ event at Tywyn’s beautiful Talyllyn Railway.
Leaving from Wharf Station in Tywyn at 7pm, and then heading up to Abergynolwyn, patrons will enjoy a BBQ supper, bar and live ambient music before heading back at around 9pm to catch the panoramic sunset along the railway line.
Events held the previous two years have raised a fantastic £5,000 for North Wales’ only children’s hospice who care for and support around 750 children and families living with a life-threatening condition. They provide free respite stays, nursing care, play sessions and counselling to help local families live their best lives together.
There are just 120 tickets available for the event, which has sold-out in previous years. They cost just £12 for the steam train ride and £5 for the BBQ supper.
Speaking on behalf of the Tywyn Friends, volunteer Anita Inman, said: “We’re really looking forward to another fine evening and are very grateful to all the local businesses who have so generously donated fantastic raffle prizes to help boost the funds.
“We have everything from hotel cream teas, golf lessons, dance lessons and even house cleans to be won for only £1 per ticket. We’ll be selling them on the market and on the night.
“Tickets are going well and are available from Wharf Station.”
Tŷ Gobaith care for babies, children and young people who have life-threatening conditions and are not expected to live beyond 18 years of age.
They also offer counselling and bereavement counselling.
Help is available in Shropshire, Cheshire, and across Wales.
