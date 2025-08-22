“[The] Welsh Government have provided funding towards the cost of the Aberaeron coastal defence scheme in order for the council to undertake borrowing,” the spokesperson said. “Loans totalling £24.908 million were taken out during September 2024. At the end of the financial year 2024/25 the balance on the coastal defence scheme loans had reduced to £24.288 million due to repayments made per the loan agreement. Repayments against other loans, per their loan conditions, were made during 2024/25 which resulted in the closing balance of debt being £125.875 million.”