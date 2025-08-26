An Aberystwyth woman whose life was saved thanks to a double organ transplant is giving back this autumn.
After recovering from a kidney and pancreas transplant, Rachel Huggett is now raising money and awareness for the nation's transplant sports team by scaling the Sydney Harbour Bridge.
The mental health nurse had been on dialysis for 18 months for kidney failure before her “life was saved” with the double organ donation.
As part of the 49-year-old's “second life” given by her donor, she is facing her fear of heights for the Wales Transplant Team - a team made up of transplant recipients and live donors.
Rachel said: “I had waited for two years for a transplant.
“It gave me a second life.
“It takes five minutes to talk to someone about organ donation, and it could help someone’s life like mine.”
The Wales Transplant Team competes as part of the British Transplant Games, which “celebrates the power of organ donation and the lives it transforms”.
Last year Rachel took part, playing darts - returning this year, she described it as “like meeting family again”: “We’re a community.
“Each member of our team is an ambassador for organ donation and a living testament to the generosity of donors and their families.
“There are donors that come from all over the place, as far as Belfast and the Falkland Islands.
“They believe anyone with a transplant has a right to compete, so fundraises to cover costs.
“The team has helped me grow in confidence and meet so many others who have had the gift of a donor.
“With every single step on that bridge, l will think of my donor and his loving family left behind.”
