Autumn at Aberystwyth Arts Centre is packed full of exciting entertainment, so here is a handy run down of some of the things to look forward to this season.
Aberystwyth Comedy Festival is back! With 50 performances from rising stand-up stars and some of the biggest names in UK comedy (3-5 October). There is also more comedy on offer at the monthly Comedy Club (29 Oct and 26 Nov).
Gŵyl EYE Festival, one of the largest independent photography festivals in the UK, returns on 17 October and Abertoir: Wales’ International Horror Festival is back from 12-16 Nov.
There’s music with Welsh opera singer Rhys Meirion and Friends (12 September).
Trumpeter Tomos Williams returns with his new project re-imagining music from the Welsh folk tradition (2 October).
Composer and multi-instrumentalist Cerys Hafana (21 October) hails from Machynlleth and Only Men Aloud celebrate their 25th Anniversary (22 October).
One of Wales’ most visionary bands 9Bach (6 November) have broken new ground by combining Welsh musical heritage with contemporary sounds.
Fresh off the success of their debut, the Will Barnes Quartet returns (12 November) with Outside the Light, a powerful new set of original jazz inspired by the wild beauty of Mid Wales.
The BBC National Orchestra of Wales present Horns and Horizons (13 November) with a programme that everyone can enjoy, from soaring melodies to sparkling energy.
Mid Wales Opera present Leonard Bernstein’s one-act opera Trouble in Tahiti (20 November).
Aberystwyth’s very own symphony orchestra Philomusica presents a programme of exciting classics (6 December). Musical theatre group Welsh of the West End are back this December for a Christmas Tour (12 December) and Sinfonia Cymru join forces with harpist Catrin Finch, fiddler Patrick Rimes, National Poet of Wales Hanan Issa and a local children’s choir to bring you the true spirit of Christmas on one stage (14 December).
Tributes to some of the biggest names in music - Adele (19 December), Take That (29 November), ABBA (15 November), ELO (18 October) - as well as the real thing in The Drifters (17 September) will also appear.
Theatr Cymru present Romeo and Juliet (9 October), weaving together Welsh and English. Also catch Martin Decker: DAD (8 October) Birth (14 and 15 October) and A Visit (24 October) explores heartfelt human stories from mental health to motherhood.
Family shows include The Very Hungry Caterpillar (29-30 November) and The Three Little Pigs (31 October-1 November) or there’s Opera Cymru’s Bwci Be?! (29 October) a new opera for young people and families.
National Dance Company Wales’ present triple bill Surge (6 November) and Ballet Cymru bring their brand-new interpretation of the ghost-filled ballet
Giselle (19 November).
The arts centre is host to lots of creative talent. There is plenty to get involved in, check out their weekly classes programme.
The children of the arts centre’s Upper Youth Theatre will work hard this autumn to present Miracle on 34th Street The Musical (11-14 December).
Visit aberystwythartscentre.co.uk for a full list of events or pop in and grab a season brochure.
