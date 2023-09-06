Ceredigion County Council said there were no immediate concerns about RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) in its school buildings – however further inspections will be undertaken. When Gwynedd Council was asked if there were any issues regarding the use of RAAC in Gwynedd, a council spokesperson said: “We note the statement issued Monday, 4 September by the Welsh Government regarding Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) and we have already started work to confirm the situation.