Gwynedd Council is working with the government in accordance with relevant national guidance and requirements regarding RAAC, a spokesperson has told the Cambrian News.
Ceredigion County Council said there were no immediate concerns about RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) in its school buildings – however further inspections will be undertaken. When Gwynedd Council was asked if there were any issues regarding the use of RAAC in Gwynedd, a council spokesperson said: “We note the statement issued Monday, 4 September by the Welsh Government regarding Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) and we have already started work to confirm the situation.
“We will continue to work with the government and the Welsh Local Government Association on this issue, in accordance with relevant national guidance and requirements. The safety of everyone who uses our buildings is a priority for Cyngor Gwynedd.”
The council said all Gwynedd schools opened this week at the start of the new term, adding “stakeholders will be updated as required”.
When asked again if any buildings in Gwynedd are affected by RAAC, the spokesperson said the council “have nothing to add to this statement at present”.
RAAC was used in the construction of thousands of buildings in the UK between the 1950s and 1990s and has an estimated 30 year lifespan.
Two schools in Anglesey, Ysgol David Hughes and Ysgol Uwchradd Caergybi closed to allow for further inspections.
There are calls for Conwy County Borough Council to say if schools or public buildings in the area are affected, and what inspections and precautions have taken place to ensure the safety of those using the buildings.
Commenting on concerns about RAAC concrete in schools in Wales, Laura Doel, national secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT Cymru, said: “A review of school buildings is being undertaken by the 22 local authorities, and so far there have only been two schools identified with this concrete.
“The Welsh government has pledged its support to schools and local authorities and schools are complying with the review to offer reassurance to parents as quickly as possible. NAHT and other education unions yesterday wrote to the Secretary of State for Education pressing her for answers to school leaders’ and parents’ questions and concerns.
“We are still in the dark as to why the UK government position has changed as schools were due to reopen and they need to provide full information immediately so that we are equipped to deal with any issues here in Wales.”