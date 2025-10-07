THE leader of Carmarthenshire Council said he and other council representatives made it clear how important professional rugby side Scarlets were for the county at a meeting with the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).
Cllr Darren Price said the meeting took place early last month during a consultation about the future of the professional game in Wales.
The council stepped up its lobbying by commissioning a report which said Scarlets – one of four regional sides – added £17.3 million to the economy in 2024-25 and supported 336 jobs and 266 suppliers.
The WRU consultation followed a document in August which presented four options on the future of the number of men’s professional sides, with the two-team model described by the governing body as part of the proposed “optimal system”.
Cllr Price, speaking at a meeting of full council last month, said the future of Scarlets was a “vital issue for us”. The authority is the freeholder of the stadium, Parc y Scarlets, and has extended the terms of a £2.6 million loan taken out by the club in 2007.
The Plaid leader said: “At that meeting (with the WRU) we were clear in our message in terms of the importance of the Scarlets to the town of Llanelli and the wider county.
“It’s a source of great pride for us and we are absolutely determined to do all that we can to make sure it continues.”
The economic impact assessment commissioned by the authority in conjunction with Scarlets described the club as an anchor of the local economy which also provided harder to quantify social and community impacts.
The report, by consultancy firm SQW, said Scarlets employed 112 people directly, had 101 sponsorship partners, spent nearly £4.86 million with its suppliers lasts season and that its geographical footprint was far larger than Wales’s three other professional clubs – Cardiff, Dragons and Ospreys.
The 15,400-capacity Parc y Scarlets is the third largest rugby ground in the country. Total attendance at 11 home matches was 72,712 in 2024-25.
“In a region with a relatively small business base and few large employers, Scarlets provide an important opportunity to ‘showcase’ the local business community and the role of some of the region’s nationally-leading firms,” said the report.
Referring to the club’s wider contribution, it said: “For many people, this will be more important than the club’s economic impact: Llanelli, and the wider region, have a long and distinguished rugby heritage, and Scarlets’ presence is an embedded part of local culture and identity.”
It went on to reference work in the community such as hundreds of skill sessions at schools, rugby camps, and sessions for young people with disabilities aged six to 16.
The WRU consultation has ended and there is said to have been very strong public opposition to reduce the clubs down to two. The WRU’s board is due to make a final decision by the end of this month.
Speaking to BBC Wales last week, WRU director of rugby Dave Reddin said the option of two sides was still on the table, as were other options.
“We can’t keep everybody happy, we’ve got to make the right decision for the future of Welsh rugby over the longer term, not just the short term,” he said.
