A report by administrators into the scandal-hit Aberystwyth marina has shown that its parent group – that is on the brink of collapse – owes more than £114,000 to Ceredigion County Council.
A Freedom of Information request submitted by the Cambrian News earlier this year showed that Aberystwyth Marina Limited – a subsidiary of The Marine and Property Group – owes nearly £45,000 in outstanding rent and business rates to Ceredigion County Council.
The Aberystwyth marina owes the council £23,500 in rent from as far back as March 2020, and £19,745 in business rates from this financial year as well as the last.
After those revelations, the report by joint administrators into the finance of the marina’s parent group – which went into administration in April – has revealed that Ceredigion County Council is owed a total £114,787.
The Marine Group owns a mixture of freeholds and leases at the marina, and harbour dues are paid to the county council to effectively lease the water space beneath the pontoons.
Group director Chris Odling-Smee told the Cambrian News last month that “any balances outstanding with Ceredigion County Council will all be honoured”, but administrators warned there is no money to pay unsecured creditors, with the council set to lose out on cash it is owed at a time when local authority budgets are squeezed amid the cost-of-living crisis.
Ceredigion County Council said that “the council does not intend to comment on ongoing debt recovery matters”.