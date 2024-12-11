Gwynedd Council car parks will be free for part of December.
Cllr Craig ab Iago, Cabinet Member for the Environment said: “In the spirit of Christmas, the council will be providing free parking in our car parks from 11am every day, from 14 to 27 December.
“We hope people from Gwynedd and beyond will make the most of this offer and support the wide range of fantastic businesses our county has to offer.”
Information about products from some Gwynedd businesses is available at www.visitsnowdonia.info/shopping-and-local-produce
Gwynedd’s car parks fees re-start from 28 December. All pay and display machines in council's car parks will be signposted, so if there is no note, check it is council owned.
Locations of all Gwynedd-run car parks are available at www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/parking