Ceredigion County Council's Aberystwyth offices are to house a new sexual assault referral centre.
The SARC hub that was previously based at Tregerddan in Bow Street, will be housed at Canolfan Rheidol following a conversion project which reportedly cost £2.1 million.
The hub, which will be housed on the ground and first floor of the building along Ffordd Parc y Llyn, will provide specialist support for victims and survivors of sexual violence across the Dyfed-Powys area.
The services delivered from the hub are jointly funded by NHS partners, the Police and Crime Commissioner for Dyfed-Powys, and policing.
The office space is being leased from Ceredigion County Council for 20 years, at an annual cost of £34,000.
Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn, who officially opened the new hub on Thursday, said: “Ensuring that victims and survivors of sexual violence have access to the right services, at the right time, is a key priority for me as Police and Crime Commissioner. Nobody should ever feel alone after experiencing such a traumatic crime, and it is vital that specialist help is available to support people through recovery.
“One of my Police and Crime Plan priorities is to place victims and survivors at the heart of everything we do. The opening of this hub is a clear example of that commitment in action- making sure that people across the Dyfed-Powys area can access high-quality, compassionate support closer to home.”
Lee Davies, Executive Director of Strategy and Planning at Hywel Dda, added: "The opening of this new SARC hub in Aberystwyth represents a vital addition to the regional network of support for survivors of sexual violence.
“The centre offers a confidential space where people can begin their journey of recovery with dignity and support, and we are grateful to be able to contribute to a collaborative effort that brings this essential service to our region."
Jackie Stamp, CEO of New Pathways welcomed the hub, describing it as a ‘vital step in ensuring survivors of sexual violence have access to specialist support.’
She added: “At New Pathways, we have spent over three decades walking alongside survivors, and we know how important it is that services are client-led, accessible, compassionate, and tailored to individual needs. This new SARC hub will offer a safe and welcoming space for anyone affected by sexual violence, regardless of when the abuse occurred, and will provide access to crisis support, forensic medical services, advocacy through the criminal justice process and specialised counselling.”
Chief Constable Ifan Charles said: “SARCs are a safe place, that provide free, specialist care and support to anyone who has been raped, sexually assaulted, or abused, at any time in their life. “Police interviews and forensic examinations can be undertaken privately, and specialist staff are trained to help survivors regardless of when or where the incident happened, and they will support the individual to make informed decisions about what they want to do next – but will never tell them what to do.”
