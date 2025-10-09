The future of two visitor centres closed by NRW has been discussed by politicians in the Senedd.
Natural Resources Wales closed visitor centres at Coed y Brenin in Ganllwyd near Dolgellau, Bwlch Nant yr Arian near Ponterwyd and Ynyslas in March this year.
In a debate on NRW’s Annual Scrutiny, chair of the Climate Change, Environment and Infrastructure Committee, Llyr Gruffydd MS of Plaid Cymru, gave recommendations from that committee, saying: “The closures (Of the visitor centres) have been the subject of Senedd petitions and debates.
“Concerns have been expressed by Members from all parties.
“These centres, as we know, play an important role in community engagement and tourism, and their closure will be keenly felt.
“The wider visitor sites may remain open, of course, but the visitor centres form a crucial part of the visitor offer, without which the sites may not be able to attract as many visitors as previously seen.
“Recommendation 2 concerns the future of NRW’s three visitor centres, which have, understandably, been a focus of much public concern.
“NRW must urgently provide a credible plan to reopen all three visitor centres.
“This must include clarity about its vision for the future of the visitor centres, the service levels it wishes to see and a financially viable strategy and timetable to achieve this.
“This should be provided to the Committee within three months.
“But over four months have passed and this information hasn't been provided to the committee. So, Members across the Senedd, I'm sure, will want to hear from the Minister today a clear timetable for reopening those centres.”
Julie Morgan MS added: “I know that there are plans for them to reopen in another guise, but it's upsetting that there has been no continuity—and the report made that point—and that there had to be any closures at all.
“There's been a huge response from the public expressing concern about these closures, and the committee shares these concerns, because the visitor centres are much more than a place for a coffee and somewhere to pick up souvenirs.”
Responding, Deputy First Minister, Huw Irranca-Davies, said: “I want to be absolutely clear: all the three visitor centre sites are not closed, and they continue to remain open, and many people are using them for walking, biking, access to play areas, car parking, toilet provision and more.
“So, I'm pleased to share with the committee a bit of an update. The Borth community hub, a small grass-roots charity, which began in 2007, offering support and activities for the local community, stretching from northern Ceredigion to Machynlleth, is now running a community space at Ynyslas, which is proving to be a very welcome addition to the local community.
“The invitations to tender for Bwlch Nant yr Arian and Coed y Brenin are expected to be launched in November, and it's hoped that the contracts will be in place for April 2026, and they're up and running. The ongoing management of the Dyfi national nature reserve at Ynyslas is a core requisite of NRW's statutory functions, and it will continue.”
