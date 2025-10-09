A call for a new Welsh language nursery building in New Quay after the previous building was destroyed in storms last December has been given the go-ahead after the community rallied around to raise money in the aftermath of the storm.
The roof of the Cylch Meithrin in New Quay was ripped off in Storm Darragh in late 2024.
In an application recommended for approval at the 8 October meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee, the local authority sought permission for a new single-storey modular building on the site at Parc Arthur.
An officer report recommending approval said: “The application site pertains to the triangular shaped boundary of the extant nursery located between the grounds of the football club and the towns tennis courts. T
“Though no longer standing owing to extensive damage sustained in December 2024, the previous structure on site measured some 12.2 metres in length by 8.5 metres in width.”
“The proposed replacement structure is of an expected scale, design and use of materials and is consistent with previous development of an educational nature within the locale.
“Furthermore, the proposed development introduces more modern and durable materials to the site than those previously utilised by the demolished cabin such as galvanised steel beams and cross joists, ensuring that the structure would not only be reflective of more modern and innovative designs locally and countywide, but would also utilise more durable materials capable of enduring increasingly violent weather events related to climate change.”
Following last December’s storms, a gofundme fundraiser was set up by local community councillor Brett Stones to help with the repairs, with £8,305 raised to date, £3,810 of that raised in just 24 hours.
Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee members backed approval of the scheme.
