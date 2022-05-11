Council ordered to recover unpaid care home fees

Gwynedd Council has been issued with a High Court writ to recover unpaid care home fees,

Meddyg Care Dementia Homes is taking action against the council after it ignored a judgement made by Northampton Small Claims Court in April ordering it to repay £44,529.46 in fee arrears accrued since March 2021 at its 40-bed Criccieth home.

The order gives High Court Enforcement Officers the power to seize assets at Gwynedd Council to sell and repay the debts owed - plus costs and interest - if the council does not comply and pay the outstanding bill.

Meddyg Care, which also owns a 44-bed home in Porthmadog, said it was left no choice but to launch legal proceedings in February this year after Gwynedd Council’s fees fell well short of the sum needed to provide adequate care for its clients and remunerate staff – forcing it to operate at a loss.

Care Forum Wales (CFW) said the case was the first of its kind in Wales and demonstrated a gross and unlawful abuse of the council’s responsibilities to frail and vulnerable people in its communities.

According to CFW, the case is the ‘tip of the iceberg’ and provided blatant evidence councils were ignoring official guidelines that state they must “take into account the legitimate current and future costs faced by provider”.

Kevin Edwards, managing director of Meddyg Care, said Gwynedd’s fees covered just 28 hours of personal care for its clients per week – when most required ‘in excess’ of 44 hours.

The 43-year-old, from Porthmadog, said he had been forced to invest £700,000 of personal funds last year to sustain the home in the future without sufficient financial support from the council.

“We never thought it would go this far but enough was enough. Effectively, all they are doing is depriving vulnerable people within our community of the necessary funds to pay for their care,” he said.

“I want to ask for a vote of no confidence in the health and social care department of Gwynedd Council as clearly they are not looking out for the people in our community, especially the vulnerable who have dementia and need specialist support.

“One of Care Inspectorate Wales’ regulations is that you have to run a business which is financially sound. We were going to operate at a loss if we accepted their fee - it was significantly lower than what we needed.

“We had six months of correspondence between ourselves and the council and we tried to engage and demonstrate our costs. They refused to accept it and it left us with no choice to launch legal proceedings in the small claims court.

“I feel very sad we’ve had to go down this route to get the appropriate fee but sadly it’s not an exceptional case. The general public need to know how they are abusing these providers.”

Mr Edwards said Gwynedd Council had offered Meddyg Care a fee of £683.90 per client per week which fell far short of what was needed to cover their true costs.

Mario Kreft, Chair of CFW, said the court’s judgement backed up what they had been saying for a long time - that underfunding across the sector was unlawful and driving many homes out of business.

“Local authorities in Wales have received an additional £36.5million to meet the extra costs of paying staff the Real Living Wage. Why then, in North Wales, are they refusing to pass on this extra funding to the frontline of social care?” he said.

“Our care workers deserve every penny of this uplift for putting their lives on the line during the pandemic and for the fantastic job they continue to do to protect the vulnerable.

“I applaud Meddyg Care’s courage for bringing these legal proceedings and shaming these decision-makers for failing to do the right thing. We have been saying for a long time that fees are unrealistic and unsustainable and I am glad the law agrees.”