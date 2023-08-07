As well as competitions on Thursday, on the 10th of August at 3:00 in the afternoon a 'Women who inspire' panel session will be held. Councillor Beca Brown will be questioning three highly successful women in their fields namely Alwen Williams, North Wales Ambition portfolio director, Llinos Medi, leader of Anglesey County Council and Angharad Gwyn, owner of Adra/Home company. It will all be recorded and edited for Prosiect 15 social media.