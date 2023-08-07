In order to try to increase the number of people who use the Welsh language on social media, Prosiect 15, Cyngor Gwynedd will be holding activities and competitions at the National Eisteddfod this year.
On the Mentrau Iaith Cymru stand, every day, Prosiect15 will hold a joke-telling competition, and record it, with a prize of £20 to be won.
During the week there will also be a video making competition on different themes with three prizes of £45 to be won. The winners' jokes and videos will be published on Prosiect 15's social media.
To encourage people to compete, the presenter Ameer Davies-Rana will be on the Mentrau Iaith Cymru stand, the Cyngor Gwynedd stand and will also be wandering around the Maes (Eisteddfod field) and Maes B.
Ameer Davies-Rana, Presenter and owner of 1Miliwn, said:
"I am very keen to see more young people using the Welsh language on social media and therefore very proud to be invited to collaborate with Prosiect 15 at this year's Eisteddfod"
As well as competitions on Thursday, on the 10th of August at 3:00 in the afternoon a 'Women who inspire' panel session will be held. Councillor Beca Brown will be questioning three highly successful women in their fields namely Alwen Williams, North Wales Ambition portfolio director, Llinos Medi, leader of Anglesey County Council and Angharad Gwyn, owner of Adra/Home company. It will all be recorded and edited for Prosiect 15 social media.
The founder of Prosiect 15, Councilor Craig ap Iago, said:
"Only 11% of young people use Welsh mainly on social media. We hope that our activities and competitions will encourage more to create Welsh content for social media. There's not enough at the moment even though the digital world plays a big part in everyone's lives."
Prosiect 15 uses the number 15 as a base to carry out activities that discuss the world and its things. The aim is to have a lively, public discussion online through videos and any other digital content.
For more details contact Cyngor Gwynedd language unit (01286) 679452 [email protected] or follow Prosiect 15 on Facebook, Instagram o’r Twitter.