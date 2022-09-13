Council planners block family home build
PLANS to build a new home in Trisant for a young family have been blocked by council planners.
The scheme to erect an affordable dwelling on land at Safle Ger, Frongoch Fach, that had been gifted to the applicant by her mother and “enables her to build a home for herself and four year old son,” planning documents outline.
“Due to the high cost of properties on the market the applicant is of the opinion that building an affordable dwelling on land adjacent to her mother’s house is the best option to meet her needs,” documents add.
However, council planners said that the development would be “contrary to both national and local policy.”
“A dwelling at this location, irrespective of its modest size, would be in conflict with the rural character of the area and constituting an incongruous addition on the landscape,” a report said.
