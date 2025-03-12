Ceredigion is expected to keep a resolution of having no casino in the county after a report was backed by senior councillors.
At the 11 March meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s Cabinet, members – in a report presented by Cabinet Member Cllr Matthew Vaux – were asked to consider the Draft Statement of the council’s Gambling Policy 2025, and to consider whether its “No Casino Resolution” with regard to casino premises applications should be retained.
This follows a consultation which ran from mid-October to mid-December of last year.
A report for members, presented by Cllr Vaux, said: “Since its publication in March 2022, the current gambling policy has proved effective in guiding officers, members, the holders of licences and other authorisations granted under the Gambling Act 2005, plus members of the public, in understanding how the Authority will apply its’ discretion and use its powers under the Act. It is therefore not considered necessary to greatly change the information contained in the current gambling policy.”
One issue raised in the report was the seemingly unlikely situation of whether the county would play host to a casino.
“The council will need to consider firstly if they wish to continue with the resolution not to have a casino within the county.
“The decision on this will then be inserted into the revised Gambling Policy.
“Before any licence for a casino is granted, the Casino Advisory Panel will advise Central Government that the area is in need of regeneration and Cyngor Sir Ceredigion would have to satisfy them that this is the case along with the type of area, social impact, community benefits and unique characteristics.”
Members unanimously backed Cabinet recommending to full council that the “No Casino Resolution” should be retained and to approve a revised Statement of Gambling Policy.