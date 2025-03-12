A report for members, presented by Cllr Vaux, said: “Since its publication in March 2022, the current gambling policy has proved effective in guiding officers, members, the holders of licences and other authorisations granted under the Gambling Act 2005, plus members of the public, in understanding how the Authority will apply its’ discretion and use its powers under the Act. It is therefore not considered necessary to greatly change the information contained in the current gambling policy.”