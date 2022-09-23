Council recognised by armed forces community
CEREDIGION County Council has been recognised for its support of the armed forces community.
At an awards ceremony held in Cardiff on, Ceredigion Council Council was presented with a Ministry of Defence Employer Recognition Scheme Silver Award for their efforts in ensuring Ceredigion Armed Forces community is supported.
Ceredigion County Council was amongst 20 other winners who were awarded the Defence Silver ERS Award in Wales. In attendance were council leader Cllr Brian Davies, Armed Forces Champion, Cllr Paul Hinge and Geraint Edwards, Corporate Lead Officer for People & Organisation.
The prestigious Defence Silver ERS Award recognises employers who have actively demonstrated their support for the Armed Forces community through implementing practical policies in the workplace.
Organisations must proactively demonstrate that the Armed Forces community are not unfairly disadvantaged as part of their recruitment policies.
They must also actively ensure their workforce is aware of their positive policies towards Defence people issues for Reservists, Veterans, Cadet Force Adult Volunteers, and spouses and partners of those serving in the Armed Forces.
Cllr Bryan Davies said: “On behalf of Ceredigion County Council I would like to thank everyone involved for their continued dedication and hard work within the AFCC of Ceredigion to ensure that the residents of the Armed Forces community are fully supported within Ceredigion.”
Cllr Paul Hinge, added: “I am so pleased that the work we carry out in Ceredigion has been recognised across Wales. We have a very proactive AFCC Forum who help us deliver our covenant promises and we a grateful for their individual and collective contributions in helping us achieve this award.”
