A group of councillors have had their request to ‘call-in’ the decision to scrap parking spaces on Aberystwyth promenade rejected by Ceredigion County Council.
Ceredigion’s Plaid Cymru-run Cabinet last week rubber stamped plans to scrap between 42 and 55 parking spaces along south promenade in Aberystwyth – despite huge objection, arguing the decision will benefit the town.
A cross-party group of councillors have made calls this week for the decision to be brought back before councillors as they feel it did not receive sufficient scrutiny, but have had their plea rejected.
Councillors Hugh Hughes (Independent), Marc Davies (Independent), Carl Worrall (Plaid Cymru), Paul Hinge (Liberal Democrat), Gwyn Wigley Evans (Gwlad) and Wyn Thomas (Plaid Cymru) put the request into the county council, which was rejected late on Friday.
Cllr Hughes told the Cambrian News: “We are disappointed with the decision as we do not feel the prom parking issue has received sufficient scrutiny.
“We are reviewing all our options in the meantime.”
A consultation into the plans drew 327 objections and a 726 signature petition against it.
The decision was met with anger on social media with residents accusing Ceredigion County Council of 'killing the town slowly', ignoring the views of local people and generally being 'useless'.
Plaid Cymru councillors responded to the criticism, saying 'it was not an easy decision' but they decided to push ahead with it as three years ago it received a £10.8m grant to improve the seafront from harbour to pier and it plans to widen the pavement, introducing a cycle path.
The statement adds: "We have heard and listened to people's calls, read the objections and the petition and we understand that there is disappointment among local businesses and consumers because of our decision and it has been a difficult process for us as cabinet in reaching a decision but we are confident these changes will lead to benefits for businesses and more walkers and cyclists enjoying South Prom."
Part of the £10.8m grant will also be used to fix the bridges and install better lighting on the castle grounds, the Plaid Cymru councillors said.
The old Arriva depot is to also be converted into car parking spaces, which Plaid Cymru says 'is as close to the town centre as South Prom'.
A significant amount of the £10.8m will go towards work at the Old College.
Ceredigion County Council has been approached for comment.