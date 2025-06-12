Plans for a proposed plumber’s workshop next to the Ceredigion applicants’ previously granted “home for life” which were recommended for refusal have been temporarily put on hold.
At the May meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee, members were recommended to refuse a request by local plumber Elfyn Tandy to site a stores warehouse building and domestic garage on land adjacent to Blaenllaw, Bethania, near Llanon.
The applicants were previously, in 2021, granted permission for an open market dwelling at the site.
One objection had been received, raising concerns with the proposed design, scale, and siting of the proposed development as well as concerns of noise associated with a warehouse.
It was recommended for refusal on the grounds of visual impact “due to is scale, mass and external finishes the building is of an industrial/agricultural which is considered incongruous with the proposed domestic curtilage in which it is sited,” and “,it is considered that the proposed development would have a detrimental impact on the amenity enjoyed by the residents of neighbouring properties”.
Speaking at that meeting, the applicants Mr Tandy and his wife, a solicitor, said they intended to screen the proposed shed which would be sited near to their already granted “home for life,” and hoped to work with neighbours to reach a solution.
The application was deferred at that meeting for a Site Inspection Panel visit to view the scheme.
The application was to return to the June meeting, again recommended for refusal, the panel suggesting negotiation about a potential repositioning of the building could take place.
At the start of the 11 June meeting of the development management committee, members were told the item had been temporarily withdrawn due to additional information being received, the application expected to return to the July committee.
