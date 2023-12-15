CEREDIGION council has announced its waste collection schedule for the festive period.
The county council says waste collection arrangements will vary this year.
With Christmas and New Year’s days falling on Mondays, workers will 'endeavour to provide' waste collections on the Saturdays before, meaning bins that were due to be collected on 25 December will be picked up on Saturday, 23 December and collections due on 1 January, will take place on Saturday, 30 December.
Only residual (black bag) and food collections will be collected on Tuesday 26 December (Boxing Day).
Recycling and glass will not be collected and these should be presented for collection on the next scheduled day of collection.
All waste collections on Wednesday 27, Thursday 28 and Friday 29 December 2023 will be as scheduled.
The Bulky Household Waste and Garden Waste collections will be suspended from 22 December and will restart on the week commencing the 8 January 2024.
Ceredigion County Council added: "A number of the Waste Service’s workforce are involved with providing the winter maintenance service. This can subsequently have an immediate and further reaching impact on waste collection services.
"Should weather events be experienced during the holiday period this will affect waste collections and the approach to these will be reviewed in response to this taking into account the relevant considerations such as its duration and resource availability.
"The resources available will be deployed on a prioritised basis.
"This usually means focusing on the residual (black bag), food and Absorbent Hygiene Waste (AHP) collections.
"The weekly recycling (clear) bag collections provide scope for a quick recovery of these. Glass is easier to store and there are other opportunities to dispose of this in community based glass banks and the Council’s Household Waste Sites."
Household Waste Sites
All Household Waste Sites are closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.
On other Bank Holidays, which includes Boxing Day, they will all be open between 10am -3pm.
This only applies to Rhydeinon, Llanarth if the Bank Holiday falls on a day it would normally be open.
Cllr Keith Henson, Cabinet Member for Highways and Environmental Services and Carbon Management, commented: “Our operational teams work throughout the year in all weather conditions and as such they are highly valued by the communities they are part of and serve. "I would very much like to extend a sincere word of thanks to them for all their efforts. Waste collections over the festive period can be disrupted for various reasons.
"We will look to provide services as advertised, provide regular updates and to recover as quickly as possible if services are affected.”
“I would also very much like to take the opportunity to thank our customers for their ongoing support and positive engagement.
"This means that Ceredigion is amongst the highest performing recycling local authorities in Wales and that the waste we are unable to recycle is treated through an energy for waste process.
"This is a great example of Caru Ceredigion at work with the council and our communities working together to deal with our waste in the most environmentally and financially efficient way possible. Thank you all very much.”