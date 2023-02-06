A council has ruled out subsidising an axed Gwynedd bus route despite ‘support from taxpayers.’
Last month, Llanrwst-based Llew Jones Coaches revealed it would terminate the 'lifeline' T19 service on February 11 due to declining passenger numbers - just 18 months after it was reintroduced.
The service runs between Blaenau Ffestiniog and Llandudno and there have been cross-party calls for the Welsh Government to step in and save it.
Conservative Aberconwy MS Janet Finch-Saunders launched a petition on her website which has since gained more than 700 signatures from residents.
She called for taxpayers’ money to be used to prop up the route, for urgent council coordination to secure its long-term future and for one of a new fleet of electric buses to be provided to sustain the T19 route.
But leader of Conwy County Borough Council, Cllr Charlie McCoubrey, said: “In view of the extreme financial pressures that we face, the council does not have the resources to subsidise this route.
“We have however contacted Conwy pupils who are affected to provide school transport and we will continue to explore the options of extending the successful Flexi service to mitigate some of the impact of the withdrawn service.
“We will continue to do all we can and I would like to thank the member for her ongoing work to encourage Welsh Government to look to provide further assistance.”
Ms Finch-Saunders is awaiting responses from Gwynedd Council and the Welsh Government.
She said: “It seems to me that no solution has been provided for students who are reliant on the T19 to travel from the Blaenau Ffestiniog area to Ysgol Dyffryn Conwy and Llandrillo College.
“Alongside that terrible situation, which highlights that there is a poor level of co-operation between Conwy and Gwynedd councils, as is noted above, even if the Flexi is extended, it is only some of the impact of the withdrawn service that will be mitigated.
“I am very disappointed by the lack of action from Conwy Council, Gwynedd Council, and the Welsh Government, to support our rural communities.”
The announcement that the service would be terminated drew fierce objection on social media from many of the service users who described it as ‘unfair’ on rural communities and called for an alternative to be provided by authorities.
Plaid Cymru MS for Dwyfor Meirionnydd Mabon ap Gwynfor raised the future of the T19 service in the Senedd – and has spoken out in support of retaining the route.
He and Plaid Cymru have also started their own petition.