A warning has been issued to people not to enter a skate park in Gwynedd in case they get hurt.
Ffestiniog Town Council has posted a warning about the area’s currently closed facility on its social media sites.
Announcing the health and safety notice, a Facebook post reads: “Despite clear signage, we are aware that the public continues to enter the closed skate park.
“We must stress that this location has been closed due to significant health and safety concerns, and any access poses a risk of serious injury.
“We urgently ask everyone to respect the closure notice to prevent accidents.
“Thank you for your cooperation in helping us keep our community safe.”
It is not known when the skate park will be replaced, but there is some hope for the future.
Speaking to the ‘Cambrian News’, Ellen Pugh, deputy town clerk of Ffestiniog Town Council, said: “Unfortunately the skate park was closed at the start of May due to ongoing health and safety concerns.
“There are holes in the steel and the steel panels were coming away from the floor.
“The council decided that the best way forward would be to close the skate park and research grant opportunities to replace it.
“I was making headway with a grant, but due to the complexity of skate park construction the grant was not suitable (Procurement laws/budgets/grant deadlines etc.).
“Unfortunately, I cannot give you a time frame for when a new one will take its place, but rest assured I will be doing everything possible to secure grant/funding.
“I have already secured funding for a MUGA [multi-use game area] in the park and work will be starting on this project early next year.
“But rest assured, the council will be working overtime on trying to put a new skate park in its place.”