CEREDIGION County Council has recognised the work of a member of its Ethics and Standards Committee, who has stepped down after six years.
John Weston was given recognition at a recent meeting of the committee for his work for the local authority, with his term as an independent member coming to an end on 22 February, following his role as vice chair.
John Weston was a Town Planner, and was then employed by the Wales Audit Office as a performance auditor, retiring in 2013.
He was appointed as an Independent Member of the Ethics and Standards Committee in February 2018, and elected as Vice-Chair in May 2021.
In his place, Llinos James has been appointed as a new independent member.
Council leader, Cllr Bryan Davies, said: “The council has benefitted from years of advice and considerations provided by John. We welcome the new members of the committee and their input to the function of the committee will be greatly appreciated, so we wish Llinos a warm welcome.”
The Chair of the Ethics and Standards Committee, independent member Caryl Davies, added: “I would like to express my appreciation to John for his commitment to promoting high standards of behaviour within the council and beyond.”