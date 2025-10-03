Cllr Clive Davies, Ceredigion County Council’s Cabinet Member for Economy and Regeneration, said: "There are so many thriving businesses, active community groups, and first-class events taking place here in Ceredigion. This is the opportunity to celebrate and praise them. If you are responsible for one of these or know someone who deserves to win one of the Caru Ceredigion Awards, nominate them now. It promises to be a night to remember, and the status that comes with these awards give an extra boost and recognition to our county's remarkable businesses and organisations."