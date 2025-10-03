The Caru Ceredigion Awards are to return this year with a host of new categories.
The awards aim to celebrate the outstanding contributions and achievements of businesses and community projects and individuals across the county.
This year, the Caru Ceredigion awards ceremony will be hosted at the Lloyd Thomas Centre, Lampeter Campus, University of Trinity Saint David on Thursday evening 11 December.
There will be 12 categories this year, ranging from innovation and inspiration within our communities, to entrepreneurship and events or businesses that put Ceredigion on the map.
Applications for the awards are now open, and you can find information on the various categories, as well as information on how to nominate and apply on our website: www.ceredigion.gov.uk/business/caru-ceredigion-awards/
The deadline for entries is midnight on Monday, 3 November.
To be eligible for any category, communities and businesses must be operating or have a physical location in Ceredigion, with any relevant activities that form part of your application carried out between 1 November 2024 and 1 December 2025.
Cllr Clive Davies, Ceredigion County Council’s Cabinet Member for Economy and Regeneration, said: "There are so many thriving businesses, active community groups, and first-class events taking place here in Ceredigion. This is the opportunity to celebrate and praise them. If you are responsible for one of these or know someone who deserves to win one of the Caru Ceredigion Awards, nominate them now. It promises to be a night to remember, and the status that comes with these awards give an extra boost and recognition to our county's remarkable businesses and organisations."
Caru Ceredigion is a community-driven campaign aimed at fostering a sense of pride in the county, whilst encouraging people to take part in activities that improve the environment, support local businesses and strengthen the community.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.