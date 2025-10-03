Senior Ceredigion councillors are expected to back a call to keep all four of the authority’s household waste sites open in a recommendation to be heard next week.
Earlier this year, the council held a public consultation following last year’s decision to potentially close one of its four Household Waste Sites and review the opening hours at the other sites in order to make a £100,000 saving previously identified in a long list of council budget savings.
Ceredigion has four waste sites: Kilmaenllwyd near Cardigan, Glanyrafon Industrial Estate near Aberystwyth, Lampeter, and Rhydeinon near Llanarth.
The consultation said Glanyrafon is the only site in the north, with the preference to keep it open, with Kilmaenllwyd providing a southern facility; Rhydeinon and Lampeter having the greatest overlap.
Council documents had said that mothballing the Rhydeinon site and maintaining opening hours at the other sites “would have the least impact on residents”.
Following that consultation, 1,250 responses were received, “highlighting strong opposition to the proposal, concerns about travel distance, fuel costs, fly tipping, and the impact on the Welsh language and on communities,” a report for members of the September meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s Thriving Communities Overview and Scrutiny Committee said.
At the September meeting, committee members heard the council was due to receive a waste service improvement grant from UK Government, which could address the £100,000 shortfall in the next year or two, but there was no certainty about the value to be received, as yet, “greater clarity” expected by November.
At that meeting, members backed a call to reverse the previous council decision to realise a revenue saving of £100,000, a final decision being made by the county council’s Cabinet, meeting on October 7.
In papers released ahead of the October meeting it is now recommended that Cabinet agree to all four sites maintained at their current opening hours, the £100,000 saving position being reversed.
Members are also recommended to note officers continuing to explore grant funding opportunities to mitigate the position as far as possible, and that a wider and longer-term review of the council’s waste services has commenced, with further reports on the situation expected scrutiny within the coming 12 months.
