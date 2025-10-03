A call for a new Welsh language nursery building in New Quay after the previous building was destroyed in storms last December is expected to be approved by county planners.
The roof of the Cylch Meithrin in New Quay was ripped off in Storm Darragh.
In an application recommended for approval at the October meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee, the local authority seeks permission for a new single-storey modular building at Parc Arthur, Cylch Meithrin Cei Newydd, New Quay.
An officer report recommending approval says: “The site in question is Parc Arthur, Cylch Meithrin Cei Newydd, New Quay, an extant nursery located adjacent to New Quay Football Club and Memorial Hall within the Rural Service Centre of the town.
“The application site pertains to the triangular shaped boundary of the extant nursery located between the grounds of the football club and the towns tennis courts. Though no longer standing owing to extensive damage sustained in December 2024, the previous structure on site measured some 12.2 metres in length by 8.5 metres in width.”
It goes on to say: “The proposed replacement structure is of an expected scale, design and use of materials and is consistent with previous development of an educational nature within the locale.
“Furthermore, the proposed development introduces more modern and durable materials to the site than those previously utilised by the demolished cabin such as galvanised steel beams and cross joists, ensuring that the structure would not only be reflective of more modern and innovative designs locally and countywide, but would also utilise more durable materials capable of enduring increasingly violent weather events related to climate change.”
Following last December’s storms, a gofundme fundraiser was set up by local community councillor Brett Stones to help with the repairs, with £8,305 raised to date, £3,810 of that raised in just 24 hours.
“The roof of the Cylch Meithrin in New Quay was completely destroyed in the recent storm, leaving the little ones, their families, and the dedicated staff heartbroken,” he wrote.
“Any contribution, no matter how small, would make a tremendous difference in helping us support the children and staff as we work to rebuild during this challenging time.”
