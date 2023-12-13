Cllr Elin Walker Jones, Cabinet Member for Children and Families, added: “I’m so glad Gwynedd Libraries were able to respond so positively to my request for Gwynedd residents to have access to software like this and I very much welcome this provision. Having visited families using Cyngor Gwynedd’s services, I am aware that the cards are used by community-based services. The fact that families can access Boardmaker to create cards themselves will help them communicate with their children by creating bespoke cards for them, which can be printed out in colour in the library.”