Gwynedd Council Libraries Service has installed Boardmaker software on some of its public computers so people can create communication sheets using Picture Communication Symbols® (PCS).
Boardmaker is a collection of pictures and symbols used for communicating with those who are strong visual learners or non-verbal individuals. This includes those with autism spectrum conditions, learning disabilities, speech and language disorders, and behavioral disorders.
Cllr Nia Jeffreys, Deputy Leader of the council and Cabinet Member with responsibility for libraries said: “This is a very valuable resource available through dedicated computers at Caernarfon, Porthmadog and Dolgellau Libraries. I encourage families to contact these libraries if they want to use Boardmaker and the library will then ensure a time slot is allocated to them.”
Cllr Elin Walker Jones, Cabinet Member for Children and Families, added: “I’m so glad Gwynedd Libraries were able to respond so positively to my request for Gwynedd residents to have access to software like this and I very much welcome this provision. Having visited families using Cyngor Gwynedd’s services, I am aware that the cards are used by community-based services. The fact that families can access Boardmaker to create cards themselves will help them communicate with their children by creating bespoke cards for them, which can be printed out in colour in the library.”
Relevant libraries can be contacted by email or phone: Caernarfon Library [email protected] 01286 679463 Porthmadog Library [email protected] 01766 514091 Dolgellau Library [email protected] 01341 422771.