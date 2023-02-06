A property in Rhayader that was damaged by fire over four years ago has been taken back by the county council.
Powys County Council has confirmed that is has secured Dolgerddon Hall in Rhayader after executing forfeiture by peaceable re-entry.
The building was damaged by a fire in 2018.
Although the council owns the building, there has been a lease in place which has meant that the responsibility for Dolgerddon Hall has been with the leaseholder.
The council has tried to work with the leaseholder and their advisors to ensure the best outcome for the property but this has been unsuccessful.
This has meant that the council has taken the decision to execute forfeiture by peaceable re-entry at Dolgerddon Hall and has also formally made notice that the lease is forfeited to the leaseholder.
Cllr Jake Berriman, Cabinet Member for a Connected Powys, said: “The council has not chosen to take this course of action lightly. We have tried to work with the leaseholder to reach a satisfactory conclusion but this has not been possible.
“The leaseholder does have a right to challenge the forfeiture notice that has been made. Any proposals for the future of Dolgerddon Hall will not be considered by the council until all legal processes have concluded.”